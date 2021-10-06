VAULT (VAULT) Market Cap Achieves $2.95 Million

VAULT (CURRENCY:VAULT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One VAULT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.36 or 0.00011573 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, VAULT has traded up 39% against the dollar. VAULT has a total market capitalization of $2.95 million and $1,470.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00057654 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 73.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.47 or 0.00095524 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.69 or 0.00128700 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,778.46 or 0.99728157 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,453.95 or 0.06288159 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About VAULT

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 464,795 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

