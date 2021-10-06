Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.90.

VNTR has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Venator Materials from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Venator Materials from $4.50 to $3.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Venator Materials in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNTR. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Venator Materials by 95.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,075,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after acquiring an additional 525,631 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Venator Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $248,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Venator Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Venator Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Venator Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $190,000. Institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

VNTR opened at $2.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $311.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.01. Venator Materials has a 1 year low of $1.79 and a 1 year high of $5.85.

About Venator Materials

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of chemical products. The firm focuses on development and manufacture of titanium dioxide pigments and performance additives. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

