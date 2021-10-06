Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Verbund in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays downgraded Verbund from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Verbund from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Verbund from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OEZVY opened at $20.62 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.31. Verbund has a 1 year low of $11.21 and a 1 year high of $23.00.

Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $394.32 million during the quarter.

Verbund Company Profile

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, energy utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. The company operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

