Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) EVP Sells $84,615.30 in Stock

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $84,615.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Craig L. Silliman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

On Tuesday, September 7th, Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total transaction of $86,060.52.

NYSE VZ traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $54.09. 456,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,295,646. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $53.83 and a one year high of $61.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.22%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 8.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 44,761 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 11.9% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 14.0% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 43,275 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 1.8% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 52,905 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 8.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,866,675 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $224,850,000 after purchasing an additional 296,361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.