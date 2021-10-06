Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Holdings Cut by Ariel Investments LLC

Ariel Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 855,842 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 274,518 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $47,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 44,761 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.9% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.0% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 43,275 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.8% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 52,905 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,866,675 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $224,850,000 after purchasing an additional 296,361 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

In related news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $84,615.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,739 shares of company stock worth $1,039,150 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.53. 21,330,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,314,590. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.38. The firm has a market cap of $225.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.83 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.22%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.