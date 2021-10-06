Verso Price Reaches $0.10 on Exchanges (VSO)

Verso (CURRENCY:VSO) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Verso has a market cap of $4.61 million and $137,533.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verso coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000184 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Verso has traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Verso alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001829 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00057667 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 69.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.78 or 0.00094710 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.41 or 0.00128776 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54,937.92 or 1.00480962 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,461.72 or 0.06331452 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Verso Profile

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,824,242 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Verso Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verso should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verso using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verso and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.