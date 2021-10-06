Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Shares Up 3.8%

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)’s stock price shot up 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.35 and last traded at $19.35. 541 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 283,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.65.

Several brokerages recently commented on VERX. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Vertex in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Vertex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -142.53 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.43 and its 200 day moving average is $20.12.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Vertex had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a negative return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $104.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.67 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex news, Director John Richard Stamm sold 8,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $166,357.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $824,846.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 67.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VERX. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertex by 141.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vertex during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Vertex by 88.7% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertex during the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Vertex by 13.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. 17.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Company Profile (NASDAQ:VERX)

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

