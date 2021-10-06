Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 339,634 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,069 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $68,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after purchasing an additional 11,561 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $288,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 62.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,742 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 37.7% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 77.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 433 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on VRTX. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $244.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $261.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.70.

In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $195.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,956,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,511 shares in the company, valued at $13,599,827.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VRTX traded up $3.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $180.89. 66,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,994,891. The company has a market cap of $46.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $176.92 and a 52-week high of $280.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.69.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 29.73%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Featured Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.