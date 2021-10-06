ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Plans $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 6th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%.

ViacomCBS has a dividend payout ratio of 24.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ViacomCBS to earn $4.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAC traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.15. 598,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,425,605. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.24 and its 200 day moving average is $42.35. ViacomCBS has a fifty-two week low of $27.01 and a fifty-two week high of $101.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.78.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. On average, analysts predict that ViacomCBS will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.96.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ViacomCBS stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 73.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,476,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,440,190 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.62% of ViacomCBS worth $473,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

