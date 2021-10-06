ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Stock Position Raised by IPG Investment Advisors LLC

IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 440,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248,070 shares during the period. ViacomCBS accounts for approximately 5.8% of IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. IPG Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of ViacomCBS worth $19,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIAC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 23.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 321,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,526,000 after acquiring an additional 61,287 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 19.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 46,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,528 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 21.8% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 152.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 139,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,306,000 after purchasing an additional 84,467 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the first quarter worth $406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $39.17. 9,136,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,351,621. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.35. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.01 and a 52 week high of $101.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 15.64%. Sell-side analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VIAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ViacomCBS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.96.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

