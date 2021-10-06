VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Upgraded by KeyCorp to “Overweight”

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, FinViz reports. The firm presently has a $33.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on VICI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.17.

NYSE:VICI opened at $28.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06. VICI Properties has a 12-month low of $22.13 and a 12-month high of $33.35.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a net margin of 85.88% and a return on equity of 13.16%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that VICI Properties will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 1st quarter worth $1,321,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,011,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

