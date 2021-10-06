VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Upgraded by KeyCorp to “Overweight”

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, FinViz reports. The firm presently has a $33.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.35% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on VICI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.17.
NYSE:VICI opened at $28.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06. VICI Properties has a 12-month low of $22.13 and a 12-month high of $33.35.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 1st quarter worth $1,321,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,011,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000.
VICI Properties Company Profile
VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.
