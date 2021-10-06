Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.71 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Victoria’s Secret’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the lowest is $0.70. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret will report full-year earnings of $7.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.12 to $7.48. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $7.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Victoria’s Secret.
Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12.
VSCO stock traded down $1.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.77. 1,893,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,024,568. Victoria’s Secret has a 12 month low of $47.97 and a 12 month high of $76.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.28.
About Victoria’s Secret
Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.
