Vident Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 319.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,612 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $11,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 150.4% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.29.

ABBV traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $109.32. 5,707,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,038,757. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.16 and its 200-day moving average is $112.84. The company has a market cap of $193.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.11 and a twelve month high of $121.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The company’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

