Vident Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,380 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $9,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $67,000. 62.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Erste Group upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.79.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 22,344 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.75, for a total transaction of $3,189,606.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,021.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total transaction of $1,101,836.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $141.19. The company had a trading volume of 5,332,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,877,436. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.20. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $147.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $342.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.48%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

