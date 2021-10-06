Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.48 and last traded at $5.50. 82,155 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 86,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.55.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Viemed Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Acumen Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Viemed Healthcare in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Bloom Burton raised Viemed Healthcare from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.74 million, a P/E ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.52.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $27.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.50 million. Viemed Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 9.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Viemed Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Viemed Healthcare by 97.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,575,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,563,000 after buying an additional 1,764,186 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 126.1% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,917,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,267 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 13.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,229,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,795,000 after acquiring an additional 147,327 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,112,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,951,000 after buying an additional 104,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price Michael F lifted its position in Viemed Healthcare by 520.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price Michael F now owns 840,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,009,000 after acquiring an additional 705,034 shares during the period. 56.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:VMD)

Viemed Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of home healthcare solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it supplies home medical equipment which provides post-acute respiratory services. It also offers respiratory disease management and in-home sleep testing and sleep apnea treatment. The company was founded by Casey Hoyt, Max Hoyt, and Michael Moore on December 14, 2016 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

