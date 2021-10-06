VIG (VIG) Hits Market Cap of $1.01 Million

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 6th. During the last week, VIG has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One VIG coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. VIG has a total market cap of $1.01 million and $805.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000129 BTC.

TREASURE SEEDS (SEEDS) traded 33.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,721.83 or 0.10271776 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000800 BTC.

About VIG

VIG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 888,278,355 coins. VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . VIG’s official website is vigor.ai . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

Buying and Selling VIG

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

