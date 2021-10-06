Village Farms International, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share (TSE:VFF)

Village Farms International, Inc. (TSE:VFF) – Research analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Village Farms International in a report issued on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now forecasts that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.03. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Village Farms International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.59 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$86.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$78.48 million.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VFF. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Village Farms International in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$16.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$17.00 price target on shares of Village Farms International in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

TSE VFF opened at C$10.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.06. Village Farms International has a twelve month low of C$6.05 and a twelve month high of C$25.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$871.90 million and a PE ratio of -127.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$11.51 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.63.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

