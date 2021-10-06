VIMworld Price Reaches $0.0084 on Major Exchanges (VEED)

VIMworld (CURRENCY:VEED) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. VIMworld has a market capitalization of $46.78 million and approximately $239,537.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIMworld coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, VIMworld has traded up 3.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About VIMworld

VIMworld (VEED) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

Buying and Selling VIMworld

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIMworld directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIMworld should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIMworld using one of the exchanges listed above.

