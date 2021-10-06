Vipstar Coin Achieves Market Cap of $2.15 Million (VIPS)

Vipstar Coin (CURRENCY:VIPS) traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Vipstar Coin has a market cap of $2.15 million and approximately $1.00 worth of Vipstar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vipstar Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Vipstar Coin has traded up 54.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 40.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Phoenixchain (PCN) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 50.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00009132 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00014953 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vipstar Coin Profile

VIPS uses the hashing algorithm. Vipstar Coin’s total supply is 63,499,128,193 coins and its circulating supply is 48,870,352,722 coins. Vipstar Coin’s official Twitter account is @VIPSTARCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “VIPSTARCOIN (VIPS) is a cryptocurrency originated from a community called 'VIP' in 5channel, the largest Japanese textboards. VIPS is currently being developed by a volunteer programmer and test users. Its dev team is targeting for VIPS to be utilized in varied ways as an original cryptocurrency from Japan, setting the final goal for contributing to the society across borders as a convenient method of making donations. “

Buying and Selling Vipstar Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vipstar Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vipstar Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vipstar Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

