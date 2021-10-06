Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Stock Position Lifted by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 322.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,785 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Vistra were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VST. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Vistra by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 13,085,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Vistra by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,869,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651,498 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 6,889,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,806,000 after buying an additional 392,627 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,752,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,385,000 after buying an additional 483,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 6,539,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,299,000 after buying an additional 1,001,369 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VST shares. Seaport Global Securities increased their target price on shares of Vistra from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Vistra from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Vistra from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.14.

NYSE:VST traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.46. 66,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,098,751. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $15.47 and a 12 month high of $24.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.32 and a 200 day moving average of $17.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of -5.24, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.88.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter. Vistra had a negative net margin of 13.44% and a negative return on equity of 20.81%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

In other Vistra news, Director Scott B. Helm bought 5,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.98 per share, with a total value of $89,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

