Vitalhub (CVE:VHI) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Vitalhub Corp. (CVE:VHI) shares rose 1.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.99 and last traded at C$2.94. Approximately 8,180 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 49,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.90.

Separately, Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Vitalhub from C$5.35 to C$5.15 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

Get Vitalhub alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of C$107.40 million and a P/E ratio of -37.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.99 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.07.

Vitalhub (CVE:VHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$5.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.90 million. As a group, analysts expect that Vitalhub Corp. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vitalhub Company Profile (CVE:VHI)

Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for health and human service providers in the hospital, regional health authority, mental health, long term care, home health, and community and social service sectors in Canada, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination, patient flow and operational visibility, and DOCit mobile apps.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Vitalhub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitalhub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.