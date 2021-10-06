Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Morgan Stanley

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VVNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Vivint Smart Home in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vivint Smart Home currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

Get Vivint Smart Home alerts:

Shares of VVNT traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.68. 11,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,938. Vivint Smart Home has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $25.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.60 and a 200 day moving average of $12.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.62.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $355.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.70 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vivint Smart Home will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Vivint Smart Home in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vivint Smart Home in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Vivint Smart Home in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in Vivint Smart Home in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Vivint Smart Home in the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Vivint Smart Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivint Smart Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.