Volta (NYSE:VLTA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at DA Davidson

Analysts at DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Volta (NYSE:VLTA) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 35.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on VLTA. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Volta in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on Volta in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Volta in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company.

Get Volta alerts:

VLTA stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.14. The company had a trading volume of 13,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,980. Volta has a twelve month low of $7.78 and a twelve month high of $18.33.

Volta Industries Inc provides commerce-centric electric vehicle. Volta Industries Inc, formerly known as Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II, is based in OVERLAND PARK, KS.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Volta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.