Volution Group (LON:FAN) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Volution Group (LON:FAN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

FAN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital upped their price objective on shares of Volution Group from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 560 ($7.32) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Volution Group from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 620 ($8.10) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Volution Group stock opened at GBX 468.50 ($6.12) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 515.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 455.05. The stock has a market cap of £927.28 million and a P/E ratio of 87.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35. Volution Group has a 12 month low of GBX 173.50 ($2.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 565 ($7.38).

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australasia, and internationally. The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

