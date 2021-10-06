Volvo AB (STO:VOLV.B) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Volvo AB (STO:VOLV.B) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is SEK 235.78.

A number of research firms recently commented on VOLV.B. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 242 price objective on Volvo in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group set a SEK 175 target price on shares of Volvo in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 235 price target on shares of Volvo in a report on Friday, September 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 240 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 270 price target on shares of Volvo in a report on Tuesday.

Volvo has a 52-week low of SEK 123.40 and a 52-week high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

