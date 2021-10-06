Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) Cut to Market Perform at Oppenheimer

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) was downgraded by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, FinViz reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on VG. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Vonage in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Vonage in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Get Vonage alerts:

Shares of VG opened at $16.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -161.40, a P/E/G ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Vonage has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $16.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.98.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $351.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.85 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vonage will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Vinod Lala sold 43,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $700,521.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,441,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,616,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 193,109 shares of company stock valued at $2,979,186 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Vonage by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vonage by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 31,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Vonage by 0.7% during the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 103,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its position in Vonage by 0.7% in the second quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 109,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Vonage by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 181,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

About Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.