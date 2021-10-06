Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) Shares Gap Down to $16.14

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.14, but opened at $15.46. Vonage shares last traded at $15.42, with a volume of 65,470 shares.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vonage from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Vonage in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Vonage in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.70 and a 200 day moving average of $13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.72.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $351.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.85 million. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Vinod Lala sold 43,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $700,521.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 18,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $271,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,441,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,616,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,109 shares of company stock worth $2,979,186 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vonage by 10.6% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,556,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,245,000 after acquiring an additional 340,673 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Vonage in the first quarter valued at about $399,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vonage in the first quarter valued at about $173,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vonage in the first quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vonage in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

