Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Loop Capital

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) was upgraded by equities researchers at Loop Capital to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $205.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on VMC. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.00.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VMC traded up $3.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.93. The company had a trading volume of 10,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,201. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $180.39 and its 200 day moving average is $177.92. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $131.36 and a twelve month high of $194.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vulcan Materials news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 33,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.52, for a total transaction of $6,218,815.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total value of $685,007.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,693.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 106,795 shares of company stock valued at $19,874,999. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 135.7% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.