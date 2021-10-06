Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

Stock analysts at HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 126.24% from the company’s current price.

Shares of NASDAQ VYNT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.21. 123,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,008. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.23. Vyant Bio has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $17.50.

Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vyant Bio had a negative net margin of 212.30% and a negative return on equity of 35.03%. The company had revenue of $1.95 million during the quarter.

In other Vyant Bio news, CEO John A. Roberts acquired 10,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.41 per share, with a total value of $25,078.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Paul R. Hansen bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.35 per share, with a total value of $47,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 46,406 shares of company stock valued at $114,418 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vyant Bio by 14,258.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 37,784 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vyant Bio in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vyant Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vyant Bio in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Vyant Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. 7.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vyant Bio

Vyant Bio, Inc is emerging as an advanced biotechnology drug discovery company. The firm is focused on human-powered scientific and technology-based systems to de-risk and accelerate the discovery and development of therapeutics for biopharma partners, as well as for its proprietary pipeline. The company with capabilities in data, science (both biology and chemistry), engineering, and regulatory, it rapidly identifying small and large molecule therapeutics and derisking decision making through multiple in silico, in vitro, and in vivo modalities.

