W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,507,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,276 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.36% of W. P. Carey worth $187,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 57.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

NYSE:WPC traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $73.80. The stock had a trading volume of 8,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,457. The company has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.81. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.68 and a 12-month high of $82.37.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $319.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. W. P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.82%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.83.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.