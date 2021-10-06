Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Acquired by Ariel Investments LLC

Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,640,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 81,702 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $86,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 39,030 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,053,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 25.5% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,759 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 9,498 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,576,185 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $872,073,000 after purchasing an additional 652,664 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth about $1,665,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 65.8% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 112,468 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 44,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Truist cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

Shares of WBA traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.91. 4,412,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,746,047. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.99. The company has a market cap of $40.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.30%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

