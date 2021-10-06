Wall Street Games Market Capitalization Achieves $10.67 Million (WSG)

Wall Street Games (CURRENCY:WSG) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 6th. Wall Street Games has a market cap of $10.67 million and $12.70 million worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wall Street Games coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wall Street Games has traded 175.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00057480 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 36.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.69 or 0.00097384 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.47 or 0.00131451 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,148.61 or 1.00031396 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,455.82 or 0.06268340 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wall Street Games Profile

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 997,821,336,590,472 coins and its circulating supply is 134,571,336,590,472 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken

Wall Street Games Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wall Street Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wall Street Games should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wall Street Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

