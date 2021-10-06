Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Sovarnum Capital L.P.

Sovarnum Capital L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,500 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 1.4% of Sovarnum Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Sovarnum Capital L.P.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Walmart by 552.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,467,726 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $742,681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629,480 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 136.6% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,096,897 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $527,969,000 after buying an additional 2,364,971 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,061,853 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,700,522,000 after buying an additional 2,205,438 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,236,108 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,118,711,000 after buying an additional 2,046,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 2,476.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,612,762 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,697,000 after buying an additional 1,550,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,454,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,212,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $383.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.57. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.84.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total value of $1,370,866.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $146,460,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,212,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,033,182. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.