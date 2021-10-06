Warburg Research Analysts Give Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) a €36.50 Price Target

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) has been assigned a €36.50 ($42.94) price target by Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

IFXA has been the topic of several other reports. Nord/LB set a €36.50 ($42.94) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Infineon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €41.42 ($48.73).

Infineon Technologies has a 52 week low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 52 week high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

