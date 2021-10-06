Warp Finance (WARP) Reaches Market Cap of $1.16 Million

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Warp Finance coin can now be purchased for $247.46 or 0.00449672 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Warp Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and $317,960.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Warp Finance has traded up 49.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00005200 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00012367 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00006227 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Warp Finance Profile

Warp Finance (CRYPTO:WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance . The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Warp Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Warp Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Warp Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

