Wasatch Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 744,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,516 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 2.02% of Goosehead Insurance worth $94,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 1.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 50.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, Director James Reid sold 1,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.01, for a total transaction of $202,766.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,766.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 26,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.87, for a total value of $3,154,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 206,583 shares of company stock worth $27,418,010. Insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

GSHD traded up $1.02 on Wednesday, hitting $160.51. 3,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,135. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12 month low of $78.86 and a 12 month high of $174.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 438.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.56.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $38.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.22 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th.

Several brokerages have commented on GSHD. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist initiated coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.56.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

