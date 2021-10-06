Wasatch Advisors Inc. Has $68.53 Million Holdings in HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. lowered its position in HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,617,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,054 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 3.24% of HeadHunter Group worth $68,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 14,494 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 59.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 33,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 12,390 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in HeadHunter Group in the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in HeadHunter Group by 7,822.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 13,532 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. 51.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HHR. TheStreet upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of HeadHunter Group from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HeadHunter Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Shares of HeadHunter Group stock traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,655. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.14. HeadHunter Group PLC has a one year low of $22.62 and a one year high of $56.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $54.04 million for the quarter. HeadHunter Group had a net margin of 29.03% and a return on equity of 113.81%. As a group, research analysts forecast that HeadHunter Group PLC will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

HeadHunter Group Profile

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

