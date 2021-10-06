Wasatch Advisors Inc. Has $77.24 Million Position in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,072,881 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 81,697 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned approximately 10.37% of Chuy’s worth $77,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Chuy’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Chuy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the second quarter valued at $204,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the first quarter worth $255,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the second quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

CHUY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens cut their target price on Chuy’s from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet lowered Chuy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHUY traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,571. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $20.40 and a one year high of $49.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.84. The company has a market capitalization of $626.51 million, a PE ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 2.17.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. Chuy’s had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $108.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.28 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Chuy’s Profile

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

