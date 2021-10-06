Wasatch Advisors Inc. Has $89.07 Million Stock Position in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,936,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337,338 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 6.84% of TriMas worth $89,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA bought a new position in TriMas during the second quarter worth $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of TriMas by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in TriMas by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in TriMas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of TriMas by 28.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

NASDAQ:TRS traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,321. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.20 and a beta of 0.76. TriMas Co. has a 12 month low of $22.82 and a 12 month high of $36.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.27 and a 200-day moving average of $31.26.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. TriMas had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $218.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.83 million. Equities research analysts forecast that TriMas Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, (including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers), polymeric and steel caps and closures (including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures and flexible spouts), polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

