Wasatch Advisors Inc. Has $95.94 Million Stock Position in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,378,032 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,125 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 8.59% of CryoLife worth $95,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CryoLife in the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of CryoLife by 10.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in CryoLife during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of CryoLife by 83.3% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CryoLife during the first quarter worth about $226,000. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CryoLife alerts:

NYSE CRY traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.20. 1,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,127. The company has a market capitalization of $873.13 million, a P/E ratio of -70.68 and a beta of 1.52. CryoLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.60 and a 12-month high of $32.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). CryoLife had a positive return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $76.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that CryoLife, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Mccall sold 5,667 shares of CryoLife stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $145,245.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 121,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,120,913.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Dennis B. Maier sold 2,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $69,612.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,677 shares in the company, valued at $453,238.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

CRY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CryoLife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CryoLife from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of CryoLife from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

CryoLife Profile

CryoLife, Inc engages in the manufacture, process and distribution of medical devices and implantable human tissues. It operates through the Medical Devices and Preservation Services segments. The Medical Devices segment includes revenues from sales of BioGlue products, aortic stents and stent grafts, On-X products, CardioGenesis cardiac laser therapy, PerClot, and PhotoFix.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for CryoLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CryoLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.