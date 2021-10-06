Wasatch Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,603,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned approximately 6.89% of Construction Partners worth $113,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Construction Partners by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 525,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,493,000 after buying an additional 19,873 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Construction Partners by 375.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 18,050 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 10.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Construction Partners by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 307,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,652,000 after acquiring an additional 16,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

In other news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 15,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $504,192.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 46.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ROAD traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.32. 992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,170. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.91, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.82 and a 52-week high of $36.58.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.15). Construction Partners had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $261.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc engages in construction of roadways and highways. It acquires road construction companies with services in asphalt production, paving and other construction services for both the public and private sectors. The company was founded by Ned N. Fleming, R. Alan Palmer & Charles E.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.