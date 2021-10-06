Wasatch Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,744,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 299,996 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned approximately 2.94% of Axos Financial worth $80,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 60.5% during the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 182,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,599,000 after buying an additional 68,952 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Axos Financial by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 6.9% in the first quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 25,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 30.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 132,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,159,000 after purchasing an additional 31,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the first quarter worth about $917,000. Institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

NYSE AX traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,280. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.17 and a 1-year high of $54.36.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 29.81%. The business had revenue of $158.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.91 million. Equities analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. B. Riley lowered shares of Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Axos Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on Axos Financial in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axos Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.