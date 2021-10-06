Wasatch Advisors Inc. Purchases 31,179 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 579,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,179 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of Avalara worth $93,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVLR. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 2.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 537,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,720,000 after acquiring an additional 11,063 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avalara by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 102,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,521,000 after purchasing an additional 8,655 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 51.0% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 349,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,497,000 after acquiring an additional 117,937 shares during the period. Highside Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avalara during the first quarter valued at about $8,406,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Avalara by 11.7% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 12,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Avalara alerts:

In other news, Director Rajeev Singh sold 700 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.02, for a total value of $119,014.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total transaction of $5,546,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,198 shares of company stock worth $12,734,338. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Avalara stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.99. The company had a trading volume of 17,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,140. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of -181.12 and a beta of 0.73. Avalara, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.33 and a 1-year high of $191.67.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $169.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.10 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. As a group, analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Avalara from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Avalara in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Avalara from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Avalara from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.13.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.