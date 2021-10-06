Wasatch Advisors Inc. Purchases 631 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,943 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Veeva Systems worth $43,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 2,512.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,742,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $455,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675,548 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,358,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,706,032,000 after acquiring an additional 612,811 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 177.1% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 838,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,052,000 after acquiring an additional 535,879 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,652,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $431,605,000 after acquiring an additional 300,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 555,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,132,000 after acquiring an additional 280,639 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.91, for a total value of $750,828.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,827.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total transaction of $28,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,695 shares of company stock worth $6,845,537. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.65.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV traded up $2.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $282.41. 13,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 809,435. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $235.74 and a fifty-two week high of $343.96. The firm has a market cap of $43.33 billion, a PE ratio of 107.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $314.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $295.37.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 25.51%. The firm had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.