Wasatch Advisors Inc. Raises Position in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,117,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 14,602 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 6.74% of MacroGenics worth $110,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGNX. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 122.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in MacroGenics in the first quarter worth $59,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MacroGenics in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in MacroGenics during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MGNX traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,222. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 2.23. MacroGenics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.16 and a fifty-two week high of $36.48.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.38). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 41.16% and a negative net margin of 109.07%. The business had revenue of $30.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.55 million. Equities research analysts forecast that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MGNX. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Sunday, September 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.17.

In other MacroGenics news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.94 per share, for a total transaction of $8,376,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $125,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

