Wasatch Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,593,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 667,311 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 2.72% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $103,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGY. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 108.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth about $55,000. 76.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MGY traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.78. 97,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,998,493. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $19.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $250.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.42 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -800.00%.

Several analysts have weighed in on MGY shares. Truist Financial upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.46.

In other news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen bought 50,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $706,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John B. Walker sold 7,500,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $122,850,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

