Wasatch Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 682,939 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 45,167 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 0.82% of Guidewire Software worth $76,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 95.7% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period.

In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 7,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $854,101.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.21, for a total value of $156,767.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,218 shares of company stock worth $8,526,380. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GWRE. Bank of America lowered shares of Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup increased their price target on Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Sunday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.71.

NYSE GWRE traded up $1.72 on Wednesday, hitting $116.49. The company had a trading volume of 4,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 6.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.33. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of -146.37 and a beta of 1.32. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.76 and a 12-month high of $134.21.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.45. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Guidewire Software Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

