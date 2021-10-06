Wasatch Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,002,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,993 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 1.78% of Q2 worth $102,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 936.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Q2 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 647.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Q2 in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Q2 during the second quarter worth $116,000.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on QTWO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Q2 from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Q2 from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Q2 from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.11.

In other news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,298,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 48,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total transaction of $4,360,291.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 91,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,296,659.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 130,760 shares of company stock valued at $10,955,291 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QTWO traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.49. The stock had a trading volume of 11,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,513. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.30 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.53 and a fifty-two week high of $148.56.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.26. Q2 had a negative net margin of 26.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $123.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

