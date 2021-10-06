Wasatch Advisors Inc. Sells 400,611 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 372,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400,611 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 0.84% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $63,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,747,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $634,298,000 after purchasing an additional 114,878 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.6% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,460,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $761,614,000 after acquiring an additional 112,121 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,825,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,538,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,341,000 after purchasing an additional 87,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 9.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 699,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,412,000 after purchasing an additional 57,667 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $2,943,672.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 406,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,916,159.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg Weller sold 2,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $552,655.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,704 shares of company stock valued at $12,766,372. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SITE traded down $2.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $202.66. 1,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,907. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.56. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.31 and a fifty-two week high of $212.12. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 47.95 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

SITE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.78.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

