WAX Trading 47.1% Higher This Week (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. WAX has a total market cap of $531.53 million and approximately $66.38 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WAX has traded 47.1% higher against the US dollar. One WAX coin can currently be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000546 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000735 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00044997 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,794,735,724 coins and its circulating supply is 1,771,000,692 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog . The official website for WAX is wax.io

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

